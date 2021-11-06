Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.