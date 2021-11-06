Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.73.

AKAM stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,329 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

