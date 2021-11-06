Benchmark Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.

ATVI stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

