Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after buying an additional 2,160,850 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAB opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

