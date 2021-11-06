Liberum Capital Trims THG (LON:THG) Target Price to GBX 750

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

Get THG alerts:

LON THG opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 577.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Insiders bought 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002 in the last quarter.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.