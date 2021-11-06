Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of NANO stock opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.08.
About Nanoco Group
