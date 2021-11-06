Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of NANO stock opened at GBX 21.20 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Nanoco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.08.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

