PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.64) on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

