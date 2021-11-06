Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,218.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,191.84. The stock has a market cap of £222.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

