Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

PDL stock opened at GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £149.54 million and a P/E ratio of 0.41. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

