Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $349.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average of $317.44. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $350.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 76.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

