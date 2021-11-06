iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $68,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 563,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 459,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after buying an additional 74,133 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $70.72 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

