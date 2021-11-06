Morgan Stanley Has $71.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $100,250,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,350,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after buying an additional 129,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after buying an additional 115,332 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

