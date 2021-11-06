Morgan Stanley Sells 115,849 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $71,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

PBW stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $70.39 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.