Morgan Stanley Has $70.54 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $70,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

