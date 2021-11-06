Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $487.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.46. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

