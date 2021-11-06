Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $73,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $150.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.83.

