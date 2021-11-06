Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $25,091,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,033,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $338.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $338.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,329 shares of company stock worth $99,235,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

