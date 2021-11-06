Amundi Takes Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Employers’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.