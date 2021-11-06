SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of SpartanNash worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5,459.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $899.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.