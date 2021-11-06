Amundi Invests $4.06 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Amundi acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Amundi owned about 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 79.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $274.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.23. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.41 and a 12-month high of $275.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

