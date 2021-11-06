Jefferies Financial Group Comments on West Japan Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
WJRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
About West Japan Railway
West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.
