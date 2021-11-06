Jefferies Financial Group Comments on West Japan Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.40.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

