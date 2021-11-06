Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $277.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $233.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $269.50 on Thursday. Rogers has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.61.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

