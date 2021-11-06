Piper Sandler Weighs in on Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

FMNB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,065 shares of company stock valued at $239,748 over the last three months. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

