Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Sells $328,620.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Schegerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Marc Schegerin sold 37 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68.

MORF stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.