Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells C$307,420.00 in Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00.

CPX stock opened at C$41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$31.03 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

