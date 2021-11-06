Credit Suisse AG Buys 845,289 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 539.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,289 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.37% of GrafTech International worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 3.08%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

