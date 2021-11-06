Amundi Acquires Shares of 123,539 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 123,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $48.26 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.34.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.