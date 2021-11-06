Amundi Acquires Shares of 123,539 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 123,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $48.26 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.34.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

