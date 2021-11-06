Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,782 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $273.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $208.03 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average is $260.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

