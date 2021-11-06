Credit Suisse AG Acquires 105,312 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of AMC Networks worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

