Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,917 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

NYSE GLOB opened at $342.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.57. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

