Credit Suisse AG Sells 120,532 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 88.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,532 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $847.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $811.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.11. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

