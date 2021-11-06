Credit Suisse AG Makes New $10.57 Million Investment in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,568,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 18.02% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,127,000.

Shares of SOXQ stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

