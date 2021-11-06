Credit Suisse AG Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $502.71 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.52.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.