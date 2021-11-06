Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00.

Matson stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Matson by 66.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

