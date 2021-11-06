Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.34. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $170.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.