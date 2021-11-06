Justin J. Mcanear Sells 10,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,635,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin J. Mcanear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50.

TXG opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

