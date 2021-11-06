Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Skillz by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 45.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,007 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Skillz by 47.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $5,636,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

