Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.35.

TFII stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19. TFI International has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

