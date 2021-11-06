Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.78 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,133,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.