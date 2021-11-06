Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

SBNY stock opened at $320.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $327.44. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

