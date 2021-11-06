Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,743 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $35,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 643,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of MTDR opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 4.41. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

