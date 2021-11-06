Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Manchester United worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 110,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

