KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of KB Home worth $35,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1,685.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in KB Home by 45.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 145,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.40 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

