Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $34,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

