Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Momo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Momo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Momo by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.87 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

