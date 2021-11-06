Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,539 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Rush Enterprises worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

