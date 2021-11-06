Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.43 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 26568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.