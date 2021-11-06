Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cronos Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.34 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

