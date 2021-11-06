Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 129 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

