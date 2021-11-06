1,194 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 99.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $851.18 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.18 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $855.96 and a 200-day moving average of $843.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 36.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

